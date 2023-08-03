MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a Commerce business received a five-year deferred sentence.

Melissa Browning, 58, of Miami pleaded guilty on July 28 in Ottawa County District Court to one count of embezzlement in connection to missing money from the Hitch-n-Post Flea Market.

Browning was ordered to pay $350 a month restitution to the business owner until the debt is paid in full, court records show.

After suspecting Browning was stealing money from the cash register, the business owners installed a surveillance camera which caught Browning receiving money from a customer and placing it with credit card receipts, and eventually putting the money in her pants pocket, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Browning confessed to Commerce Police Chief Ernie Shelby she had been stealing since Jan. 2020. She said she took $100 each time and stole around two to three times each week, the affidavit states.

She was arrested in September 2020, court documents show.

Approximately $20,273.36 was reported missing from Sept. 2019 to Sept. 2020, the affidavit states.