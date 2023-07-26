MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County man accused of having a large number of pornographic videos on his cell phone remains jailed on $250,000 bail.

Nathan Michael Melnikoff, 40, of Miami is charged in Ottawa County District Court with second-degree rape, two counts of possessing juvenile pornography and two counts of lewd molestation.

Ottawa County Detective Leslie Bissel cited Melnikoff as a flight risk if he bonds out of jail because he is a truck driver and travels the country daily, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to authorities, Melnikoff’s cell phones contained 19,000 images of which more than 1,000 were videos.

Several photographs and a video are of a 15-year-old girl who Melnikoff is accused of raping, the affidavit states. He is accused of taking nude photographs of the victim and asking the victim to send him nude photographs of herself, according to the affidavit.

In a related case, 16 and 14-year-old girls reported that Melnikoff was sliding his phone under the bathroom door and recording the victims getting out of the shower. Investigators say they saw the bathroom videos described by the teens on Melnikoff’s cell phone, the affidavit states.

Investigators say they are attempting to identify other potential victims seen in videos they say they found on Melnikoff’s cell phone.

The images authorities say they found include a number of videos showing adults raping children, including a man and woman together with a prepubescent female.

Melnikoff is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.