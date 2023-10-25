More 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine brought into Missouri and Oklahoma netted $30 million for drug lord

TULSA, Okla. – A methamphetamine drug kingpin who brought drugs into the four states area has been sentenced to four life sentences in prison.

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 32, of Bakersfield, Calf., was convicted in Nov. 2022 of federal drug conspiracy charges, one count of continuing criminal enterprise and unlawful use of a communication facility.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ordered Jacobo to serve concurrent life sentences in Lompoc, California.

Court records show Jacobo, who was also fined $2,500, plans to appeal the sentences.

“For nearly three decades, meth has remained one of the biggest drug threats impacting Oklahoma, including links to violent crime, theft, addiction and more than 700 overdose deaths in 2022, alone,” said Donnie Anderson, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Director in a prepared statement.

Using his Mexican sources of supply and Bakersfield, as a base of operations, Jacobo directed members of his organization to send cars packed full of meth to Northeast Oklahoma and cars packed full of money back to him.

“Luis Alfredo Jacobo led a drug enterprise responsible for bringing countless amounts of meth into the state of Oklahoma from California,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

During the five-year operation three drug conspiracies operated in and around northeast Oklahoma, including two drug operations out of Grove. Police seized 231 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $465,000 cash from a Grove storage unit on Oct. 12, 2020.

From May 2016 to December 2018, a drug conspiracy operated in Bakersfield and later moved its operations to the Grove area. From September 2018 to August 2019, a second Grove drug conspiracy was operational and from September 2018 to March 2021 a third in and around Grove and southwestern Missouri.

The federal indictment resulted from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation “Operation Pullin Chains.”