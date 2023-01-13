Had a possible street value of $43 million

MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison.

Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance were:

Jesus Misael Carbajal-Narango,

Leonel Santiago-Hernandez

Alfredo Martinez Leon,

Gabino Cabrera Martinez,

Misael Diaz Nunez,

Hector Leon Cargjal,

The six men were originally charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana – with intent to distribute and to distribute in the presence of a minor; cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance – marijuana; transaction involving proceeds derived from illegal drug activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As part of the plea agreement, the men received credit for time served while incarcerated in the Ottawa County jail, court records show.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-a-half-hour raid at a rural Fairland residence in October.

Sheriff David Dean said at the time of the men’s arrest the marijuana had a street value between $32 and $43 million.