KSNF/KODE — Yesterday (Saturday, April 1st), deputies with the Noel Marshal’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Bel-Air Apartments and Highway 59.

When deputies arrived, they say they located a subject identified as Eliberto (BJ) Ramirez, 38, of Noel. Ramirez appeared to be asleep in a vehicle while it was running.

Eliberto (BJ) Ramirez, 38

When law enforcement attempted to wake Ramirez, they say they saw a glass pipe — with residue later testing positive for methamphetamine.

After allegedly finding a glass pipe, deputies performed a search of the vehicle, discovering what they say was a baggie of what was field tested, and identified as methamphetamine.

Ramirez was taken into custody, and placed in the McDonald County Detention Center. Authorities say upon arrival, additional illegal narcotics were found in his possession.

The McDonald County Prosecutors Office charged Ramirez with possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held without bond.

Find more crime news at Fourstateshomepage.com/crime