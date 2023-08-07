McCUNE, Kan. — Just after midnight Monday morning (8/7) Crawford County authorities received a call about a shooting in McCune, Kansas.

The sheriff says the caller stated her grandfather had just shot her brother. When officers arrived on scene, they found Ian Fox, 28, of Lexington Kentucky, outside of the residence with a gunshot wound.

First responders tried to save Fox, but he died at the scene.

Deputies arrested John Fox, 70, of McCune. He’s being held in the Crawford County Jail, pending charges.