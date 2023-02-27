GALENA, Kans. — Around 3 o’clock this afternoon Galena Police Department received a report about a man’s body laying in a field near 11th and Wood Streets.

When officers arrived they found the man’s body, and say he had no identification on him.

Galena Police Chief Billy Charles says he called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Kansas City.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available.