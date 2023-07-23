JOPLIN, Mo. — One person suffers multiple stab wounds and is taken to an area hospital, this evening (Sunday).

Around 5:30 p.m. – Joplin police responded to a stabbing at Ewert Park in Joplin.

Very few details are known at this time – however, officers tell us the individual’s stab wounds are not life-threatening.

Police say there was very little cooperation at the scene – and no suspects have been named at this time.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

This investigation is still ongoing,

We will provide the latest details as they become available.