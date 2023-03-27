WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police have released a photo that they allege is a man suspected of a south Wichita stabbing. The snapshot is from surveillance footage.

The stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. near Pawnee and Seneca. An EMS unit was driving in the 2400 block of South Seneca when the crew spotted a man bleeding from his back.

(Image provided by Wichita Police Department)

EMS stopped and assisted him, and police were called to the area. Sgt. Kelly O’Brien says officers were able to locate the stabbing scene in the 2300 block of South Seneca outside of a business where surveillance cameras captured the stabbing.

“They actually found the entire incident was captured on video,” O’Brien said. “So at this time, we’re looking for the suspect that was involved in the stabbing.”

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Anyone who spots the man in the photo should call 911 immediately.

If you have information about the stabbing, you are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.