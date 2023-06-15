Shawanda Clark

JOPLIN, Mo. — One woman is in custody after Joplin police say allegedly she stabbed her fiancé.

Police received a 9-1-1 call from the Northpark Apartments Thursday morning around 8:40 about a man with a stab wound to his leg. Officers with the Joplin Police Department were first on scene and rendered aid to the victim until emergency personnel arrived.

Investigators determined that the incident spawned from an argument between the man and his fiancé, Shawanda Clark, 35, of Joplin. Clark was arrested and taken to the Joplin City Jail.

Clark faces charges of domestic assault in the 1st degree and armed criminal action.

The victim was in serious condition but later declared stable following transfer to Freeman Hospital.