OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Topeka, Kansas man has pleaded guilty in a deadly shooting last year at an Overland Park home that was being used as a short-term rental.

Johnson County Court records show Anthony Duane Smith entered a guilty plea this week to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sharell Holoman of Wichita, Kansas but the charge was later amended.

Holoman was shot during a party at a home near 145th Terrace and Knox Street on March 20, 2022 and later died at the hospital.

Police said the home where the shooting occurred was being rented for vacation use. Neighbors said they saw car after car pulling in that night with loud music playing into the early morning hours.

Sentencing for Smith is set for May 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.