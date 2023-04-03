JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man pleads guilty in a 2021 murder case.

On Monday, Casey Malone, 40, pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

According to the plea agreement, the original charge of first degree murder was reduced to second degree with a recommendation for a sentence of 25 years in prison.

On January 18th of 2021, Joplin police responded to 320 S. Wall Avenue for an assault. They found Ann McCrary, 63, of Joplin, unconscious with severe injuries — including a broken arm and traumatic head injuries.

Police arrested Malone at the scene. McCrary died from her injuries less than two weeks later.

According to court records, Malone and McCrary were in a romantic relationship at the time of the murder. Police say Malone repeatedly kicked and beat McCrary with his fists and feet multiple times on the day of the assault.

Autopsy results show McCrary died of complications from blunt force trauma. She had multiple fractures to her face, skull, and wrist, along with brain bleeds and hemorrhages to her neck.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 10th.