UPDATE: Names released in shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY – The identities of two men involved in a fatal argument over a dog were released on Saturday.

Derek Almond, 46, of northwest Arkansas was fatally wounded after an argument erupted over the shooting of a dog.

Robert Rider, 67, of rural Delaware County called the Delaware County Sheriff’s office on Friday to report he shot at a dog that had attacked him, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

“He said he shot at the dog, but was not sure if the dog was wounded,” Beck said.

Almond, who was a friend of the dog’s owner, went to Rider’s residence with a gun and threatened the older man, who also had a gun. Both men were involved in a physical dispute when Almond was fatally wounded, Beck said.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no word on whether charges will be filed.

