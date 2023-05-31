PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons Police are searching for a man they say might be connected to a recent shooting.

Stedarrish Stepon Herman, 20, (pictured at the right) is wanted for questioning in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting.

In a Facebook post, the department said Herman fled the scene of a shooting near the 3100 block of Grand. They say he drove off in a black Mercedes before officers arrived Wednesday afternoon.

Parsons Police located Herman’s vehicle and obtained a warrant to search the residence where they believed he was hiding.

Law enforcement searched the residence — but Herman was not present.

Police say a blood trail leading from the scene leads them to believe someone was wounded in the shooting, possibly Herman. That shooting, police say, happened when someone fired shots from a vehicle toward a house in a Parsons neighborhood. According to officials, the residents in the house returned fire.

Citizens are asked not to approach and call local law enforcement or PPD at (620) 421-7060.

PPD has not provided details of the shooting at this time.