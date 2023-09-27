LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — Southeast Kansas authorities have made an arrest in connection to a Labette County homicide.

Derrick Curry, 53, of Parsons, was arrested on Monday for “interference with the judicial process” and “trying to conceal or destroy evidence of a crime.”

Over the past two days, investigators executed search warrants for his apartment and vehicle. They say evidence found at both locations allowed them to arrest him in connection to the death of Kylie Caldwell, 28.

Her body was found on Sunday afternoon in a field just south of Parsons. Investigators say Curry and Caldwell were acquaintances.

They’re also seeking second-degree murder charges against him. He’s being held in the Labette County Jail without bond.