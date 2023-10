BARTON COUNTY — It’s more than two dozen years in prison for a Lamar child sex crime case.

71-year-old Harold Edward Henson was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to felony statutory sodomy.

Harold Edward Henson, 71.

Court documents state he removed the clothes of the 13-year-old victim before performing oral sex on that victim.

The assault took place at his home in Lamar in 2021.