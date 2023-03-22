KSNF/KODE — An area man has pleaded guilty in Barton County.

Daniel Eugene Mankey, 62

Today (Mar. 23), Daniel Eugene Mankey, 62, entered a guilty plea in the Barton County Circuit Court.

Mankey pleaded guilty to three separate counts of sodomy in the first degree for events that occurred between November 2020, and June 2021.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint that Mankey was inappropriately touching a female child who was less than 12 years of age. The victim told investigators the sexual assaults happened at Mankey’s residence in rural Barton County.

The judge sentenced Mankey to three life terms on the three counts of first degree sodomy with a victim under the age of 12. The other charges of child molestation and sodomy were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Mankey now sits in the Barton County jail, awaiting transport to the Department of Corrections.