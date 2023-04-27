LAMAR, Mo. — Police arrested a Lamar man on kidnapping charges after police say he violently abducted a woman from her car and held her against her will.

According to the Lamar Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 9th and Broadway after receiving multiple calls about a woman screaming for help. That’s where officers say they discovered an empty vehicle that had struck a nearby residence, its engine still running.

Police say Matthew Clements, 30, of Lamar, was stalking a woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Officers say Clements was following the woman, stopped alongside her and made a first attempt to get her out of her car. She was able to drive away and police say he continued to follow her. When she stopped at the 9th and Broadway location, that’s when officers say Clements blocked her vehicle and was able to forcibly removed the woman from her car and then drove away with her. With the woman’s car still in drive, once Clements drove away, witnesses said her car rolled into a house near the intersection.

Clements is accused of taking his former girlfriend back to his house where he allegedly tied her up in a garden shed, threatening her to keep quiet about a drug deal. The woman was released and police tracked Clements down.

He’s charged with kidnapping – facilitating a felony – inflicting injury – and terrorizing his victim, and first degree harassment.