KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man that barricaded himself in a Joplin home while on the run has been formally charged in a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Jaylen McDaniel booking photo – Courtesy: JPD

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jaylen E. McDaniel, 31, fatally shot a woman within a south Kansas City home on March 13th before fleeing the scene in her car. A child witness from the scene told investigators McDaniel and the victim, Trianna Tisdale, were arguing prior to the shooting.

McDaniel, a convicted felon, eventually ended up in Joplin, Missouri where he was engaged in a standoff with police in a N. St. Charles residence. After approximately one hour, he was taken into custody by JPD.

McDaniel faces charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm