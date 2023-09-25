LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading a homicide investigation in Labette County.

Around 2:30 Sunday afternoon, Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man saying he found a woman’s body in a field located half a mile west of the intersection of 20-Thousand Road and Ness Road. Responding investigators say they found evidence that the woman had been murdered.

Investigators identified the body as 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell of Parsons. They say she was last seen early Sunday morning. Her body has been taken to Kansas City for an autopsy.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them immediately.