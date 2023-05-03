PARSONS, Kan. — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest two Parsons residents on Tuesday.

Agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation along with Parsons police officers and authorities with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1720 Dirr Ave. around 10:30 that morning. In its release, the KBI said the search turned up pills believed to contain fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Vincent S. Janssen Sr.,56, and Melissa L. Oja, 50, both of whom were booked into the Labette County Jail with the following charges:

Janssen: Possession of opiates with intent to distribute within 1,000ft of school property, two counts

Possession of cocaine

Possession of sale drug paraphernalia

Possession of use paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a firearm

Oja: Possession of opiates with intent to distribute within 1,000ft of school property, two counts

Possession of cocaine

Possession of sale drug paraphernalia

Possession of use paraphernalia

Criminal possession of a firearm

The investigation remains ongoing.