CHERRYVALE, Kan. — A Kansas teen is in police custody, tonight (Saturday), after officials say he killed an elderly Cherryvale man.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Labette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting on Douglas Road in rural Cherryvale.

That’s where they found 74-year-old Thaine Anderson, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case.

Officials arrested a 14-year-old and are holding him on a charge of first-degree murder.

The teen is being held in a juvenile facility in Girard, Kansas.

No other details have been released, but officials say the investigation is continuing.