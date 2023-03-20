LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another teen.

The Douglas County district attorney charged the teenager Monday afternoon.

The DA said she plans to prosecute the teenager as an adult. FOX4 is not naming the suspect because he is a minor and has not been certified as an adult at this time.

The teenager is charged with shooting and killing 14-year-old Kamarjay Shaw on Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence police responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and Maple Lane.

Investigators said they believe Shaw and the 17-year-old suspect knew each other.

The 17-year-old is currently in custody. He is scheduled to be in juvenile court Tuesday afternoon.

Lawrence school resource officers were at school Monday to support students.

“We build these relationships with these kids and unfortunately a tragedy happened to him,” Cprl. Kacey Wiltz said. “We want to be there for the family. We want to be there for the friends, the kids, the staff, there are staff that are upset today.”

Wiltz said Shaw wasn’t currently a student in the district, but Lawrence students and staff knew him and are grieving his death.

“Lawrence is a very close-knit community all these kids know each other,” Wiltz said. “It doesn’t matter what high school they go to.”