LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been sentenced in Pawnee County for child sexual abuse.

Pawnee County District Judge Bruce Gatterman sentenced 39-year-old Justin Hammond to eight years in prison Friday afternoon.

Hammond was convicted by a jury in March of four counts of aggravated indecent liberty with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child following a five-day trial.

The crimes were alleged to have happened in Pawnee County between July and December of 2018. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Hammond faced a maximum sentence of over 20 years. In addition to prison, he is subject to lifetime supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.