BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A rural Baxter Springs man will spend nearly a decade in prison on drug charges.

A judge sentenced Timothy Sargent, 60, to nine years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to distribute.

In September of last year, a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy pulled Sargent over and found a considerable amount of meth in the vehicle. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of nearly $20,000.

Deputies said Sargent had a previous conviction where they found $30,000 worth of meth in his possession.