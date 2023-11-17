CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County jury convicts a man of child sex crimes.
The jury found Jeremy Shrout, 40, guilty on three counts of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
- Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes
This verdict against the Baxter Springs man came Thursday afternoon following a four-day trial.
Shrout has been in the Cherokee County Jail since May 2022, following an investigation by the Baxter Springs Police Department over allegations that the abuse happened from 2019 to 2021.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2024.