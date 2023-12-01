WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announces a major drug bust in Wichita — netting them 60,00 fentanyl pills.

KBI provided photo representing types of pills seized. KBI provided photo representing crystal meth seized.

The KBI’s Joint Fentanyl Impact Team announced the major drug seizure after serving warrants on three homes in Wichita Thursday. Along with the 60,000 rainbow fentanyl pills — authorities say they also found 59 pounds of crystal meth — and another 4 pounds of fentanyl powder.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes — the street value of the fentanyl pills seized is about $3.6 million. The total street value from this drug bust is approximately $4.5 million.