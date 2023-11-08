GALENA, Kan. — The Galena Kansas Police Department said a juvenile is back in their custody after allegedly stealing a car at knifepoint and taking it into Oklahoma.

The department said that officers arrived at the Dollar Tree around five Tuesday evening to investigate a carjacking. There officers discovered a male forced a driver out of their vehicle with a knife before driving westbound on 7th St.

At the same time, officers learned of a runaway juvenile case being worked by Cherokee County Deputies. The description of the juvenile in that case matched that of the subject described by the carjacking victim. All law enforcement agencies were alerted to the incident and runaway.

Around midnight Wednesday GPD was told that a juvenile was found in Grady County, Oklahoma after an accident with the vehicle. The juvenile was brought back to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges were submitted for aggravated criminal threat, aggravated robbery, and aggravated endangering of a child.