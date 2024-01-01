GALENA, Kan. — One man is dead after a New Years Day shooting in Galena, police said.

Officers with the Galena Police Department received information that a man was shot at the Village Circle Apartments near E. 7th St. and State Line Road in town.

A juvenile at the location told responding officers that a person in a 3rd floor apartment was shot. Authorities then secured the area and entered the dwelling to find a man deceased from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Christopher Story, 38.

The juvenile that spoke to officers was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center pending formal charges.