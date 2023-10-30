JOPLIN, Mo. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a murder case from last year.

Todd Mayes is on trial for the murder of his 17-year-old daughter.

On January 9, 2022, police responded to a home at 310 South Connor and found Prayer Nickelsen suffering from a single gunshot wound. She died the next morning.

Officers arrested Mayes on the scene.

According to court documents, Mayes said he shot the teen after she threw a glass bottle at him. Prosecutors charged Mayes with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.