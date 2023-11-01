JOPLIN, Mo. — A jury convicts a Joplin man in the 2022 death of his teenage daughter.

Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the jury returned a guilty verdict of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for Todd Mayes. He was originally charged with first-degree murder for the January 2022 shooting death of his 17-year-old daughter, Prayer Nickelsen.

The jury deliberated for more than four hours before reaching the verdict. Wednesday was the third day in Mayes’ trial. Mayes took the stand for himself, explaining why he shot and killed his daughter.

Prosecutors said they hope this brings the family some peace.

“Definitely some closure and her good friend that testified, Lacey, she stuck by her friend for a long time and continued to come back and testify and she should be proud,” said Nate Dally, Assistant Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney.

Mayes is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19th.