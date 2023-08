JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin police are looking for a suspect connected to an armed robbery.

It happened just after 9:00 Tuesday night at the Snak Attack convenience store on S. Main St. — just south of Casa Montez and Turtleheads.

Police said a man walked in, took out a gun, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money. He was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.

The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at 623-3131. Callers can remain anonymous.