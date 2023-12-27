JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve.

It was 58-year-old James Fischer, of Joplin. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Just before 4:30 in the afternoon on Sunday, police responded to 1611 East Vandalia Street for a report of a suicidal individual. Dispatchers said Fischer said he was armed with a gun, made suicidal statements, and requested officers respond to his address.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Fischer in the front yard. At some point, shots were fired. Fischer was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Joplin police confirmed two officers fired their weapons during the incident and have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.