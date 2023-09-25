JOPLIN, Mo. — With three months still to go in 2023, police say many crime trends are dropping.

From January through August, overall crime is down nearly 6% compared to the same time last year. Property crime is down 13% during the 8 months, with drops in every category. The biggest number is a 41% decrease in thefts from vehicles. But there are some increases, including overall violent crime, which is up by 9 percent.

“Assaults are up; domestic violence reports are over last year. Assault on officers is over last year. But in terms of other categories, your unlawful use of a weapon cases are down,” said JPD Interim Chief Brian Lewis.

And there’s a big drop in homicides. The first 8 months of 2022 saw 8 deaths. There’s been only one this year.