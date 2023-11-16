JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police arrest a man after reports of shots fired.
They took him into custody at 17th and Main when they say they found him passed out in a car. Officers say he was connected to an incident earlier in the evening in the 1400 block of South Jackson Avenue.
They say just after 6:30 last night, police received a report of gunfire in a Joplin neighborhood. The caller told officers his grandson got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend.
That’s when the man said his grandson took some of her clothes outside and fired a gun at them.
No one was injured in the gunfire.
JPD arrested the suspect on misdemeanor allegations of unlawful use of a weapon, vandalism and harassment.