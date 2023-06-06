JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police arrested a man Tuesday they say is responsible for stealing the library’s statue.

The statue, seen below, was stolen on May 29th from the main entrance of the Joplin Public Library. It was donated by the Joplin Kiwanis Club and is valued at $5,300.

The Joplin Police Department began their investigation almost immediately by reviewing surveillance video. In the footage, detectives observed a man walk onto the property around 4 AM and begin to cut the statue from it’s ground mount using a “reciprocating saw”. He proceeded to load the statue onto a dolly and haul it away, JPD said in their latest release.

Larry Hart

Police arrested Larry Hart, 56, of Joplin. He’s charged with stealing (Class D Felony) through the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, with a $25,000 bond.

According to court records, Hart has been charged at least six other times:

09/01/2020 Burglary 2nd Degree;

07/14/2022 Felony Stealing;

08/30/2022 Vandalism;

12/07/2022 Property Damage 1st Degree;

01/03/2023 Larceny, Theft From Building; and,

02/02/2023 Receiving Stolen Property

The statue’s location, however, remains unknown. Detectives are still asking the public to help locate the statue or identify any other possible suspects involved with the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Watkins at 417-623-3131 x1603.