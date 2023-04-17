JOPLIN, Mo. — A man with prior felony convictions was arrested over the weekend on weapon charges after police say he was denied entry into a Joplin nightclub.

Shortly before 1 AM Saturday, the Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls about gunfire near 5th and Joplin Ave. A nearby officer who also heard the gunfire arrived at Club XO at 502 S. Joplin Ave, to learn that staff had recently denied a man entry.

Police say Christopher Carter, 28, retrieved an “AR style pistol” from his car just after visiting the nightclub. A witness told police he was concerned about Carter having the gun and told police he put Carter in a neck restraint. During the scuffle, the witness said Carter fired off a round, causing the man to release Carter. Police say Carter got into another vehicle and left the scene.

Not long after, officers say they located that vehicle with Carter inside near 7th and Main St. Police said they later found the gun in a different vehicle.

Carter is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to past felony convictions. Prosecutors charged Carter with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

No one was injured in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.