WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City police are searching for a man suspected of killing a Joplin woman over the weekend.

Nicholas Berry – JPD booking photo

Nicholas Berry, 51, of Branson, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery. Berry is not in custody at this time, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Just before 3:30 Sunday morning, Webb City Police responded to a call for a disturbance, in the 1000 block of West 1st Street. That’s where they found Maria Whitaker, 39, Joplin, unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

Anyone with information on Berry’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenney filed charges of first degree murder, first degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action today against Berry.