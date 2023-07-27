JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman will go to prison and must pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars for not paying employment taxes.

Karen Lauridsen, 61, has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $242,000. She pleaded guilty in November to failing to pay payroll taxes to the IRS from 2011 to 2017.

At the time, she and her husband owned Four State Dental Products and Four State Office Products and Interiors in the Carthage and Joplin areas.

She said she used the money to pay for gambling trips to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada. Her husband was not charged.