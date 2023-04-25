JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman pleads guilty to her role in a Newton County kidnapping and murder case.

Today (4/25), Carla Jo Ward, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

There are six suspects in the case — three have now pled guilty.

Hall’s partially burned and decomposed body was found on a property southwest of Joplin.

During their plea deals, the other two suspects (Hurtt and Gibson), said they targeted Hall because he stole one of the suspect’s trailers.

Ward admitted in court that she was the one who made contact with Hall, picked him up, and then helped hold him captive until the other suspects arrived. Over the course of several hours, the suspects handcuffed Hall, wrapped him in duct tape, and then cut him with a knife, beat him with a blunt object, burned him with a blowtorch, and shot him several times.

The remaining three suspects are expected to reach plea deals in the next few weeks.