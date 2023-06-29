JOPLIN, Mo. — A jury convicts a woman for setting a fire that killed her father back in 2020.

Wednesday, a Jasper County jury found Tiffany Lukasiewicz, 42, guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree domestic assault. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on August 14th.

Tiffany A. Lukasiewicz – Courtesy: JPD Elizabeth M. Baez – Courtesy: JPD

The charges are connected to the December 4, 2020, death of Lukasiewicz’s father, 68-year-old David Crowder. Joplin firefighters found Crowder when they responded to a fire at 1730 South Picher Avenue.

Emergency responders took him to a hospital, where he died from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. Lukasiewicz’s stepmother, Linda Crowder, suffered third and fourth-degree burns to her hands, arms, and face in the incident.

Lukasiewicz told investigators she and her twin sister, Elizabeth Baez, started the fire because they wanted to harm their stepmother. Baez is scheduled to be in court on July 17th.