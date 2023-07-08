JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman suffers a stab wound and is taken to an area hospital, this afternoon (Saturday).

Around 1 p.m., Joplin police responded to a stabbing at “Northpark Apartments” on East Newman Road in Joplin.

Very few details are known at this time, but officers on the scene tell us the woman’s stab wound was not considered life-threatening.

Two men were detained at the scene while detectives investigated the area.

Captain William Davis with JPD tells us there is no threat to the community at this time.

He also told us there was an initial concern about a child at the location, but says the child is safe.

This incident is still under investigation, and of course, we’ll bring you those updates as they become available.