JOPLIN, Mo. — The man Joplin Police said was involved in a shooting earlier this month was captured late Friday night after firing at officers during a chase.

Adam Kastler, Cherokee Co. mugshot

Just after 11 p.m. Friday night, officers with the Joplin Police Department attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop on the white Chevy Tahoe, seen above. Officers believed Adam Kastler, 34, of Joplin, was a passenger in the Tahoe.

Kastler is the man JPD suspects shot another man in the early morning hours of February 7, at a house at 909 S. Monroe.

During the stop, police said Kastler stole the vehicle from the owner and sped away from officers at a high rate of speed. Kastler also has felony warrants out of Newton County for failure to appear.

When officers chased Kastler down west 7th Street officers said he crossed over into Cherokee County, Kansas, eventually crashing the vehicle just west of Galena.

During the pursuit, police said Kastler fired multiple gunshots at JPD officers at several times during the pursuit.

Kastler was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies without further incident and transferred to the Cherokee County Jail.

No officers were injured and no officers discharged their weapons during the incident. Additional criminal charges are being sought against Kastler and further details will be released as they become available.

Kastler’s criminal record from Kansas includes a 2017 conviction for rape and felony domestic battery; failure to register as a violent offender; and drug possession and distribution.

In Missouri, along with possible attempted murder charges from the shooting on Monroe, Kastler is charged in Newton County with felon in possession of a weapon; larceny; possession of a controlled substance; second degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, leaving the scene of a crash, escape from custody, and receiving stolen property.

Kastler is being held without bond in the Cherokee County jail.