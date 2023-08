JOPLIN, Mo. — A police pursuit in Joplin Friday morning leads to a wreck and an arrest.

Joplin officers first spotted an apparent drunk driver on 32nd Street. The vehicle refused to pull over, instead taking off in a slow-speed pursuit. That path included 20th and Davis, where officers said the driver hit another vehicle but drove away.

The car was finally stopped near 13th and Maiden Lane, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Criminal charges have not yet been filed in the case.