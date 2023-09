JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a cyclist on East 7th Street Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 AM, a vehicle hit the cyclist in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market near 7th St. and St. Louis Ave. EMS transported the rider to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. JPD says the person suffered a broken leg.

If you have any information or saw the crash, please contact JPD.