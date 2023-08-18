JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Joplin motel Friday morning.

Police received calls for shots fired at the Super 7 Inn along Range Line Rd. and 32nd St. around 10:13. They say it started as an attempted robbery on a person within one of the motel’s rooms with an undetermined amount of shots fired.

One individual has been detained. There were no injuries.

Joplin Police are on scene currently. This is a developing situation and we will bring you more details as they become available.