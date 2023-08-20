JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin police officer is in stable condition after a fleeing suspect struck him with a vehicle, this afternoon (Sunday).

Corporal Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Department tells us just after 3:30 p.m. officers responded to the 3400 block of South Arizona Avenue for a reported disturbance.

While on scene – officers say a suspect was not complying with law enforcement commands – and that’s when the suspect drove away, hitting the officer.

Corporal Wilson says the suspect was found at a nearby hotel and taken into custody.

Again – the JPD officer is in stable condition.