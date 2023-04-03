JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man will not go to prison for an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Monday morning, Michael Yarga, 35, pleaded guilty to third degree assault and resisting arrest. The judge sentenced him to a seven years suspended sentenced on the assault charge — and a year in the county jail for resisting arrest.

He’s already served 378 days in county lockup.

The charges date back to an incident on March 19th of last year, when Joplin police contacted three people in the west alley of 9th and Connor Avenue.

Officers say Yarga ran away, and when one of them ran after him, Yarga assaulted the officer.

That prompted one of the officers to fire at Yarga, who was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.