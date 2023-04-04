JOPLIN, Mo. — Charges are filed against a Joplin man — nine months after an incident that led to shots being fired by police.

On Tuesday, the Jasper County Prosecutor filed nine charges against Scott Peggram, 35. They range from drug possession to property damage, and include five counts of fourth degree assault.

On July 23rd of last year, Joplin officers say they saw Peggram passed out in a vehicle near 2431 Annie Baxter Ave. with the engine running. After running a check on the vehicle, the officers discovered it was reported stolen.

Officers blocked Peggram in with their patrol vehicles, and used their PA system to wake Peggram up. They say once he was awake, he proceeded to ram the patrol cars. They say that prompted them to fire their weapons at him, striking him several times.

Peggram is currently in the Department of Corrections in Booneville on a prior conviction.