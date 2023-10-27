JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man with a long criminal history will spend the next 6 1/2 years in federal prison.

Douglas Alexius, 48, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm in April.

The case stems from a police pursuit in October last year when Alexius failed to stop at an intersection in Cherokee County.

Sheriff’s deputies chased him into Newton County, where he crashed his motorcycle. They say they had to tase Alexius three times, when he refused to follow officer’s commands. Police found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 millimeter pistol in his pocket.

Alexius has a long wrap sheet that includes four convictions for resisting arrest, possessing and distributing drugs, possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense, and other property and weapons charges.